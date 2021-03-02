Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 826,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,339. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

