Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.20. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $177.11. 2,227,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,114. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

