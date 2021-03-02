Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $4.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $546.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $856,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

