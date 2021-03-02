Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.88 million, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $19.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $252.22 million, a PE ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 2.23.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

