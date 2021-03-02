Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Invitation Homes also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

