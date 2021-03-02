Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Kingstone Companies also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

