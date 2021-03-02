Zacks: Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. LightPath Technologies reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of LPTH opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

