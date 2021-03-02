Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

