Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $10.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $10.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $20.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $6.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $46.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $39.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $54.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.21. 13,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,923. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

