Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 287,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

