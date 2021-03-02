Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 552.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ZLDSF stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

