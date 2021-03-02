Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $17.85 million and $32,190.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.99 or 0.99734071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01020326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.00445319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00298473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00098043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,563,972 coins and its circulating supply is 10,534,472 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.