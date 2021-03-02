Zap Market Capitalization Achieves $58.07 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $58.07 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.