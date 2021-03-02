ZB Token One Day Volume Reaches $12.05 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $182.45 million and $12.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

