ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0366 on Major Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $235,908.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00809087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045404 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

