ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.62 million and $35,734.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00247017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00097126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 191.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,130,967 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

