Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,726.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.94 or 0.03106999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00375052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.01071928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.00456208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00381661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00248347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.