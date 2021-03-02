Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

ZBRA stock opened at $511.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.48. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

