Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $527.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $12,492.81 and $527.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00813809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.