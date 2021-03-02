ZENZO Price Down 0.8% This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $882,223.91 and $345.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00276563 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001900 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010782 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.