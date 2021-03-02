Zero (ZER) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $88,415.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00251285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,713,599 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

