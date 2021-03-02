Zilla Hits One Day Volume of $9,699.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Zilla has a market cap of $170,358.57 and approximately $9,699.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

