Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $175.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

