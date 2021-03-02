ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on March 9th (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (NYSE:ZIM) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 9th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had issued 14,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $217,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

