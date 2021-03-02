ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZIOP stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.