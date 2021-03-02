ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

