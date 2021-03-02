ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 72.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004500 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $424.58 million and $35.39 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.