Zoom Telephonics (MINM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41. Zoom Telephonics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

