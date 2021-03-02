Zoracles (ZORA) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Zoracles token can now be purchased for approximately $593.42 or 0.01210693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $457,206.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zoracles Token Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463 tokens. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Zoracles Token Trading

