Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 6%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 3,904,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,774,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

