Zuflo Coin Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $56,042.77 and $15,121.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

