ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 1-Day Volume Tops $640.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $640.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 185.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00458498 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 85,921,292,902 coins and its circulating supply is 15,878,831,233 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.