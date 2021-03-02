Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the January 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

