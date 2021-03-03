-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,020. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

