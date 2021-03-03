$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
