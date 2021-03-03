$0.25 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.