$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 111,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

