$0.26 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 396,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.