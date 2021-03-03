-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

