$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

MNRO stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

