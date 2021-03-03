$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 10,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

