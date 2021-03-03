-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.