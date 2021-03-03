-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $4.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,963. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

