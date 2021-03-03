$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $70,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,523. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.