-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

RDHL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 781,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,875,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 135,915 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 800,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

