$0.41 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $877,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

