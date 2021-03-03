-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

