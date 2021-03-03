$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.24 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in RealPage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

