-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.