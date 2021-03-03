$0.63 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $1.33. Shopify posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 57.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 383.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded down $52.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,256.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,273.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,095.46. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.53, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

