$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $4,248,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 6,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,913. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

